Virgil van Dijk terms victory over Manchester City 'a bit special'

Liverpool [UK], Nov 11 (ANI): Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk termed his club's victory over the 'champions' Manchester City as a 'bit special'.

"It's like any other three points of course but it was a bit special because you are playing against the champions, your direct rival, and I think it was a very good game to watch. We are very happy to get the three points," the club's official website quoted Van Dijk as saying.



Liverpool secured a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League.

With this victory, Liverpool consolidated their position on the Premier League points table as they now have 34 points, eight points ahead of the second-placed Leicester City.

Van Dijk said they are 'very happy' with the position they are in but insisted that they cannot take it for granted.

"The only thing which can happen is for everyone to stay fit and we need everyone to play as well as they can. We are very happy with the position we are in, but we cannot take it for granted. We just have to keep going and take it game-by-game," he said.

Liverpool will now compete against Crystal Palace on November 23. (ANI)

