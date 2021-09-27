Vishnu Vardhan crosses first hurdle at AITA men's event

Bengaluru, Sept 27: Former Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, on a comeback trail, crossed the first hurdle when he went past Anurag Kumar Saran in straight sets at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy conducted Rs 1-lakh AITA Mens Tennis Tournament here on Monday.

The 34-year-old from Telangana, who won a bronze medal in m'n's doubles at the 2010 Asain Games in Guangzhou, China, is seeded No.5 for the event and breezed past the Odisha youngster 6-1, 6-0 in a m'n's singles first-round match at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) on Monday.