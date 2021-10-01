Vishnu Vardhan to meet Maanav Jain in final of AITA men's event

Red hot fifth seed Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana defeated his opponent from Odisha 6-3. 6-4 in the semi-finals.

Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Former Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan defeated Odissa's Kabir Hans in straight sets to storm into the final of the AITA Rs 1 lakh men's tennis tournament at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) courts here on Friday.

In the final, he will face Karnataka's Maanav Jain, who continued his dream run by stunning third seed Yash Yadav in another semi-final. The lad from the host state won in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to reach the title round.

Kabir then made good of his loss as he later won the doubles title partnering Madhwin Kamath of Gujurat. The fourth-seeded pair defeated the second-seeded duo of Oges Theyjo (TN) and Mohammad Sheik Iftikhar (KA) 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

Results (Seedings in the prefix, States in brackets)

Men's singles semis: Maanav Jain (KA) bt 3-Yash Yadav (MP) 6-4, 6-3; 5-Vishnu Vardhan (TS) bt Kabir Hans (OD) 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles final: 4-Kabir Hans (OD)/ Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt 2-Oges Theyjo (TN) / Mohammad Sheik Iftikhar (KA) 6-1, 6-4.

