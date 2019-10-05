Vizag Test: Ashwin picks up seven wickets to end South Africa's first innings at 431 runs

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets to end South Africa's first innings at 431 runs on day four of the first Test match here on Saturday.



Before stepping out on the field on day four, Ashwin had five wickets under his belt in the ongoing Test.

Senuran Muthusamy (12) Keshav Maharaj (3) resumed South Africa's inning but Ashwin did not take much time to take his first wicket of the day. He sent Maharaj back to the pavilion, ending his nine-run innings.

Kagiso Rabada then joined Muthusamy on the field and both played aggressively, smashing regular boundaries for a 35-run partnership.

However, Ashwin, in the 132nd over, struck again and trapped Rabada (15), LBW.

Earlier, India declared their first innings after scoring 502 runs. After completion of the first innings of both teams, the hosts have a 71-run lead. (ANI)

