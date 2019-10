Mohammad Shami scalped a five-wicket haul while Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets as India thrashed Proteas on the fifth and final day of the opening Test to seal a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 395 runs to win, South Africa were bundled out for 191. Dane Piedt was the highest scorer for South Africa in the second innings with 56 runs.