Vogue India celebrates Tokyo 2020 stars as Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu feature on cover

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Indian athletes and 2020 Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu have featured on the cover of Vogue.



While weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged silver, badminton star PV Sindhu and boxing legend Lovlina won bronze in the Tokyo Olympics. The trio graced the cover of the latest edition of the leading fashion magazine.

"In a year that saw many sportspeople spark conversations around mental health, the silver lining for @Mirabai_Chanu was letting go of the mental burden faced by most athletes, and believing in herself. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars," VOGUE India tweeted for Mirabai Chanu.

This year the Olympics were held with COVID-19 induced restrictions and the event was held behind closed doors. About 11,000 athletes from over 200 countries competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Determined to defy the odds, @LovlinaBorgohai's bronze success at the Tokyo Olympics is not just a story of resilience but one of grit that every girl can aspire to. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars," VOGUE India tweeted for Lovlina.

"India's most marketable female athlete and one of the world's highest earning sportswomen, PV Sindhu's bronze in the women's singles established her place as one of India's stars at the Tokyo Olympics. Read to see more about our October 2021 cover stars," VOGUE India tweeted for Sindhu.

Star shuttler Sindhu is going to start a training academy for the youth in Visakhapatnam. The Indian badminton player feels the younger generation of the country is lagging behind when it comes to participation in sports.

"I'll start a training academy at Visakhapatnam very soon for youth, with state govt's support. Many youths lagging behind in sports as they don't have proper encouragement," Sindhu said in August after offering prayers at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

India recorded its best-ever haul at the Olympics with seven medals (one gold, two silver, and four bronze). (ANI)

