VVS Laxman shares glimpse of his first day at NCA office

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Former India batter VVS Laxman on Monday shared some glimpses of his first day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) office, where he took charge as the head.



Taking to Twitter, Laxman posted some pictures of him at the NCA office and wrote, "First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket."

Last month, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that former India batter VVS Laxman will be taking charge as the head of NCA.

Former India skipper Ganguly has always spoken about the need to have former cricketers in the system to help the game grow. And as BCCI President he worked towards getting Rahul Dravid to agree to become the head coach of the Indian team.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, sources in the know had said not just the BCCI chief, but even secretary Jay Shah and other senior officials want Laxman to take up the NCA role as the BCCI has in the last few years seen the NCA head work closely with the Team India head coach.

"Sourav and Jay both would love to have Laxman take up the NCA role. But yes, the final call obviously lies with the former India cricketer as he has a young family also. He is undoubtedly a front runner for the role and not to forget how he has been known to share a special bond with now coach Dravid. It will be the perfect combination to have those two work together towards taking Indian cricket forward. Nothing like having former cricketers coming on board to help produce the next generation of stars," the BCCI source had said. (ANI)

