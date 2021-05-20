WACA to host historic women's Test between India and Australia

It will also mark the first time a Test match will be played at the WACA since the men's Ashes Test in December 2017.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) India women's team will play their first ever pink-ball Test against Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth. It will be the first Test match between the two teams in 15 years.

"Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia," Jay Shah, the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wrote on his Twitter handle.

Cricket Australia confirmed it through a statement, "The WACA Ground will host just the second ever women's day-night Test match when Australia take on India in a multi-format series to kick off the 2021-22 international summer of cricket."

The decision to play in Australia comes after severe criticism from various quarters that the current BCCI dispensation has ignored women's cricket. The Indian women's team didn't play any cricket for almost a year before the home series against South Africa.

Even the women players' contracts were announced only on Wednesday night, well over a month after contracts for men's team were announced.

That aside, the women's squad for the tour of England was announced much after the men's squad was announced even though both the teams are to depart for England on June 2 in the same charter flight.

In all, the Aussies and Indians have played nine Tests, with Australia leading 4-0. Five matches have ended as draw.

