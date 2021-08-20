WADA suspends Athens anti-doping laboratory

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the doping control laboratory in Athens, Greece, due to non-compliance with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) and its related Technical Documents and Technical Letters.

The recommendation made by WADA's Disciplinary Committee was endorsed by its Executive Committee (ExCo) in an extraordinary meeting held online on Thursday.