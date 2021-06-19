Waking up to the sun: Dinesh Karthik shares weather update ahead of Day 2 of WTC final

Southampton [UK], June 19 (ANI): Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has provided fans with some good news ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand.



Incessant rain saw the opening day's play in the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl being called off without a ball being bowled on Friday. Karthik, who is there for commentary duties, on Saturday shared a picture from the stadium in which the sun can be seen shining bright as India and New Zealand gear up for the high-octane clash.

"Waking up to the sun. #WTCFinal," Karthik tweeted.

After a first-day washout, the wait goes on for the start of the WTC. But the India team will be ready for any conditions, said fielding coach R Sridhar. He does not expect any change in the XI named for the game in Southampton.

"I think the XI which has been announced is an XI that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation," Sridhar said in a virtual press conference.

"I think it is an XI which can play and perform on any given surface, in any given weather conditions. Having said that, the toss is not yet over, so if it needs to be taken, a decision will be taken at the time of the toss," he added.

The ICC has confirmed the Reserve Day could be utilised should the match not reach a result by the close of day five due to lost time. The decision will be taken by the Match Officials on the fifth day.

The Black Caps are yet to name a final XI for the match. (ANI)

