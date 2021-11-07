Want best for Manchester United, I can turn the season around: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], November 7 (ANI): After stumbling to a defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League, Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he believes that he can turn the fortunes around for the Red Devils.



Manchester City dished out a dominant performance as an Eric Bailly own goal and a Bernardo Silva strike earned the champions their first Manchester derby victory in five Premier League attempts over their local rivals at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"I have good communication with the club. I want the best for United and as long as I'm here I want to do everything I can to improve this. We've been through this a few times and since the last home game, it's been a very difficult period. Systems or style we need to be on the front foot more. I can't look at myself and say this is how I want United to be," Solskjaer told Sky Sports, as reported by Goal.com.

"Can I turn United's season around? Definitely. And you're right, back to where we should be, for me it's about back to what we started to look like, we started to look a proper team, we started to look like a team I like to see. We've had three or four weeks now of a disappointing spell," he added.

City went ahead on seven minutes when Bailly diverted Joao Cancelo's cross into his own net. Cancelo earned his second assist with a cross which was turned in by Bernardo at the far post behind a hesitant Luke Shaw.

The hosts improved in the second half but also lost Shaw to a head injury. City, who move second with 23 points, almost scored again late on as Phil Foden clipped a post. A fourth consecutive home match without a win keeps United in fifth with 17 points. (ANI)

