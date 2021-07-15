Want to create a pool of fast bowlers leading into the 2022 WC, says India coach Powar

Sneh Rana's brilliant unbeaten 80 runs knock had kept the English side on the shore during the last day of the one-off Test. Sneh, who was making a comeback to the team after five years, strung together an important partnership with Taniya Bhatia and helped India to walk off with a draw.Powar hinted that if there was a fifth day in the game India might have had defeated England in the one-off Test."I wasn't surprised [at the adaptability], we had a week in Southampton where we practiced with the red ball. They are good players, they know how to perform, but experience matters in red-ball cricket. We could only prepare them mentally. If you get into a Test straightaway without red-ball cricket, there will be a lack of situational awareness," Powar said in a virtual press conference after the conclusion of the UK tour."If you play red-ball cricket regularly, you know what is happening on all four days, like slowing things down, taking chances, bowling one side of the wicket etc. It comes with experience. As support staff, we tried to share that with them, that this might happen, this might not happen."After the follow-on also, they didn't know what would happen. We told them we can still win this game. If there was a fifth day, you never know what would have happened."I wasn't surprised by the result. The way Sneh Rana and Deepti [Sharma] batted, Deepti is a classical Test player. We try to share everything that we have knowledge of, we couldn't have done more. Side games make a lot of difference. Next time around, we will request some side games," he added.In the third and final T20I on Wednesday, Sophie Ecclestone picked three wickets before Danielle Wyatt smashed 89 off 56 balls to help England defeat India by eight wickets.However, one silver lining in the otherwise dark clouds was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur coming back to form."Her (Harmanpreet ) scoring runs matter to each and everybody in the team because they look up to her as a player who can dominate the bowling. And the way she batted in last two innings we can see the flair and going forward we will see a different Harmanpreet," said Powar."The discussion was spending time at the crease, she is fearless. She knows how to go about it, there is nothing wrong with her technique," he added.Five Indian women cricketers -- Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma -- will be seen in action in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.Harmanpreet will star in the opening match, at the Kia Oval on July 21, as she joins Manchester Originals"We will be looking forward to seeing her playing in The Hundred in England. It will give her the game time. And that's what we lacked as a team during the game time, that's why England was little ahead of us because they have been playing domestic cricket. We didn't have practice games," said Powar.Talking about the 2022 ODI World Cup, Powar said," We are looking to add some [fast] bowlers, if we are going to get a camp after this tour, we will start working on them."In the seven months [leading into the World Cup], we want to create a pool of fast bowlers. We already have five in the team, we are looking at five more, so 10 bowlers to work on for the next few months and we will get the results."Yes, time is short, but the way forward is including more fast bowlers from domestic teams and domestic performers. We are especially looking at tall fast bowlers. Those who have performed can be included in the next camp, so yes, we are looking at 10-15 fast bowlers going ahead," he signed off. (ANI)