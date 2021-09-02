Want to show Kohli what it means for us to get him out: James Anderson

Kohli was one of three top-order Indian batsmen that England's highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson dismissed in a fiery spell in the third Test in which India were dismissed for just 78 runs in the first innings.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) England seamer James Anderson, who has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing series, admitted that there was a lot of emotion involved in his celebrations when he claimed the Indian captains wicket in the first innings of the third Test at Headingley.

The two probably don't share a good rapport as Kohli swore at Anderson during the second Test. During the same fixture, Jasprit Bumrah had tested Anderson's batting skills with a barrage of bouncers.

In his column for The Telegraph, Anderson wrote, "When I got Kohli out in the first innings in Leeds there was a lot of emotion. It was the same as at Trent Bridge. I guess there is that extra something with him because he is such a good player and their captain as well. You see how much it means to him when his team takes a wicket so I want to show him what it means to us to get him out."

In the Headingley Test, Anderson set up England's innings win by dismissing in-form opener KL Rahul, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara and giving away just six runs in the first innings. India did better in the second innings with Kohli scoring 55, his first half century of the series, but fast bowler Ollie Robinson's five-wicket haul took England to victory.

"The ultimate aim is to bowl in a partnership and there was a good example of us working together in India's second innings at Headingley. For the first 12 balls I bowled at Virat Kohli, he left ten. Joe Root was asking me to try and make him play a bit more. I was thinking, ‘I don't want him to get off to a flyer," wrote Anderson.

The penultimate Test begins on Thursday, with the series locked at 1-1.

