Want to turn Euro 2020 into Low's farewell gift: Sane

"It is in the heads of the players to gift a farewell present to him," the 25-year-old German forward told Xinhua in an online interview on Wednesday.

Sane also called the 2014 World Cup-winning coach a great person. "Everyone is excited about his last major tournament," he added.

The former Manchester City star noted that his career in the Germany shirt started with Low's invitation in 2015, and that he feels sad about the coach leaving.

Despite being drawn into a tough Group F comprising 2018 World Cup winners France, 2016 European champions Portugal, and Hungary, Sane said, "We can't wait for the kick-off, but before that we want to prepare perfectly to achieve our goals."

Sane called the group "a challenge from the start", but said that facing strong opponents from the beginning "might be an advantage for the games after the group. It makes you sit up straight right away".

The winger said he is happy about Oliver Bierhoff's "nice dreams" as the national team director spoke about his desire "to see Leroy shoot us to the title".

Having won the German Bundesliga title with Bayern this season, Sane has new motivation to continue to be successful.

"No matter whether you win titles in the Premier League or in the Bundesliga, it makes you hungry for more," the 2018 and 2019 Premier League winner said.

A severe knee injury in August 2019 made it difficult for Sane to return quickly. "It took me a while to get back to my best shape and get used to the new club and team," Sane said after joining Bayern last summer.

"I am happy now, but of course, it took me a while to come back. The Covid-19 pandemic didn't make things easier. Now I am entirely focused on the Euro tournament," he added.

Regarding next season, Sane is curious to work with incoming Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

The current RB Leipzig coach reminds him of his Man City coach Pep Guardiola, he said.

"They are somehow similar in their approach. As I know, Nagelsmann is a great fan of Guardiola," San said.

Like the Spaniard, Nagelsmann is extremely fond of tactical variability and is not afraid to push his team to new levels. Back in Manchester, Sane admitted always hearing Guardiola in his ear telling him what to do.

"It is going to be an exciting new chapter at Bayern," the footballer admitted.

Sane would welcome current Bayern coach Hansi Flick to take over the German national team as Low's successor. "He did an amazing job at Bayern. He will give the national team a big push, as we all know about his skills leading a team. But for now, we have only heard rumors he is going to join the national team."

Bierhoff spoke about advanced negotiations with Flick, while media reports suggest a done deal with a contract until 2024.

Having to face changes regarding the coaches and teammates "is something you get used to over the years. You have to try to find the right way together and get to the same road. That's part of the deal", Sane said.

