Want younger lot to take responsibility: Shakib

"I am not even mentally prepared to lead in Tests and T20s," Shakib was quoted as saying by the ICC after the match which Bangladesh lost by a huge margin of 224 runs.

"But the team is not in a good shape, so I understand that I have to lead to get it back on track. Otherwise, I am not really interested in leading in any format. I can focus on myself if I am not captaining, which would help the team.

"I want to see the younger lot to take responsibility. We got captaincy at a very young age, but they have now turned 26-27. Unless you give them responsibility, you won't know what they can do.

"The World Test Championship and T20 World Cup are up ahead, so we should plan for the next four years." Afghanistan, led by their spinners, dismissed Bangladesh for 205 and 173, with the 52 scored by Mominul Haque in the first innings the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in the match. "We probably got zero (out of hundred)," Shakib said, when asked to evaluate the performance. "The Afghans earned letter marks, and we could not put them under any pressure. It is very difficult to accept (this defeat), it is very disappointing (sic)." On the fifth and final day of the Test match, Afghanistan had to take remaining four wickets inside 18 overs after much of the play was not possible because of rain. However, the Afghan side managed to do so with four overs to spare. "The whole blame goes to me," he said while being critical of his own dismissal in the second innings. "I was very nervous when I came out to bat, and got out the first ball and it was my fault. I should have taken more responsibility and could have avoided the cut shot. We had to play only one hour and 10 minutes, and I got out the first ball. So it became harder for the team. The dressing room would have felt more comfortable if I had stayed out." Bangladesh will now take part in the triangular T20I series beginning Friday which involves Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.