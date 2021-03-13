Wanted to go for the fifth but decided to rotate strike: Yuvraj after smashing four sixes in a row

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who smashed four back-to-back sixes in one over on Saturday, said he decided against hitting the fifth six as he wanted to have the strike in the last two overs in order to put on a big total.



Yuvraj whacked four consecutive sixes of Zander de Bruyn in the 18th over in the Road Safety World Series T20 match against South Africa on Saturday. The south-paw reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics of six sixes in one over of Stuart Broad.

The swashbuckling batsman smashed a sensational fifty off just 21 balls to steer India Legends to 204/3 in the allotted 20 overs after skipper Sachin Tendulkar's masterclass.

"I was looking to hit the fifth consecutive six because I remember that there was one dot ball in the over. And I was waiting for the bowler to bowl in my areas."

"So after the fourth sixes, I was looking for fifth six but there were also two overs to go so I decided to rotate the strike and bat till the end to have a big score. The wicket was really good and the South had won the last game. So I wanted to bat till the end and am happy to do that," said Yuvraj while replying to a query from ANI after the match.

India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday. South Africa, chasing 205 to win, could manage just 148 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Tendulkar got his maiden half-century of the tournament while Yuvraj was at his vintage best during his unbeaten 52 in India's huge win.

Yuvraj said he felt like playing for India again as he took the field in presence of the passionate crowd.

"It's like playing for India again, everybody in the stands was holding a light and it was amazing. It is great to see people coming back into the ground and enjoying the game."

"It has been hard for everyone during Covid-19, people on television or people on the ground are getting to watch some entertaining cricket. All the players are happy to express themselves," said Yuvraj while replying to a query from ANI.

The win has taken India back to the top spot with 16 points overtaking Sri Lanka in net run rate. (ANI)

