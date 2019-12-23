Waqar Younis hails Pak team after their historic win over Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Former cricketer Waqar Younis on Monday congratulated Pakistan team on their historic win over Sri Lanka in the second Test.

Pakistan registered a massive 263-run victory against Sri Lanka. This was their first victory on Pakistan soil in ten years.

"Bohat Bohat Mubarak Pakistan. The entire PCB deserves a credit. Excellent Pitch Great work by Aga Zahid chief curator and Big Shabaash to the ground staff. Playing home makes a huge difference you can tell by the body language of the boys," Waqar tweeted.





In the second Test against Sri Lanka, Naseem Shah scalped a staggering five-wicket haul, becoming the youngest pacer to do so in the longest format of the game.

"Congrats on the Home win at home! What a feeling, what a day, what a match. Super proud of all the boys Shaba," cricketer Shoiab Malik tweeted.



With this victory, Pakistan claimed the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table with 80 points, only behind Australia (216) and India (360). (ANI)

