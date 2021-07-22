Warm-up: Agarwal, Pujara dimissed before lunch, Indians extend lead

Chester-le-Street, July 22 (IANS) Mayank Agarwal (47) and Cheteshwar Pujara (38) put on 87 runs for the first wicket as the touring Indians reached 113/2 in 32 overs in second innings at lunch against County Select XI here on the third and final day on Thursday.

Both the openers were dismissed in the first session as the Indians stretched their lead to 204 runs. Off-spinner Jack Carson removed both the Indian batsmen after their solid start.