Warm-up: Hameed's fifty helps county team stay afloat vs Indians

Chester-le-Street (Durham), July 21 (IANS) Recalled England opener Haseeb Hameed scored a fighting unbeaten half-century to take County Select XI to 113/4 at tea on the second day of the warm-up match against the touring Indian Test team. The right-handed Hameed was on 59 not out off 162 balls and had added unbeaten 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Lyndon James after his side was reduced to 56/4.

Pacers Umesh Yadav (2/18 in 10 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/23 in 10 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (1/27 in 11 overs) had good workout. The touring Indians had reduced the home side to 44/3 in 21 overs at lunch to wrest the initiative.

Siraj, in fact, picked the wicket of India Test teammate and all-rounder Washington Sundar, who fell for one off seven balls.

Sundar and Avesh Khan, who is out of the warm-up match after he hurt his thumb on the first day, are representing the County Select XI after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressed their inability to field a playing XI due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Earlier, the Indians' innings, which resumed at 306/9, lasted for only three overs, as the visitors folded for 311 in first essay. Craig Miles took the last wicket, of Bumrah, to finish with four wickets for 45 runs.

Brief scores (at tea, on Day 2): Indians 311 all out in 93 overs (KL Rahul 101, R Jadeja 75, M Agarwal 28, C Miles 4/45, L James 2/32, L Patterson-White 2/80) vs County Select XI 113/4 in 49 overs (H Hameed batting 59, L James 22 not out, W Sundar 1, U Yadav 2/18, J Bumrah 1/23, M Siraj 1/27).

--IANS

kh/