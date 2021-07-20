Warm-up: Rohit Sharma-led Indians win toss, elect to bat

Durham, July 20 (IANS) The touring Indians, led by Rohit Sharma in the absence of Virat Kohli, have won the toss and elected to bat in the three-day warm-up match against County Select XI here at the Riverside ground on Tuesday.

KL Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of regular wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, who are in isolation. Pant had tested positive for Covid-19 while Saha was in contact with training assistant Dayanand Garani, who also had tested positive for the virus.