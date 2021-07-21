Warm-up: Sundar scores one as Indian bowlers make merry in 1st session of Day 2

Chester-le-Street (Durham), July 21 (IANS) Recalled England opener Haseeb Hameed withstood a tough period, facing 75 balls against India's new-ball bowlers who picked early wickets to grab the initiative in the first session of the second day of their three-day match against County Select XI here on Wednesday.

Umesh Yadav (1/13), Jasprit Bumrah (1/10) and Mohammed Siraj (1/7) bowled five overs each as the touring Indians reduced the home side to 44/3 in 21 overs.

Siraj picked the wicket of India Test teammate Washington Sundar, who fell for one off seven balls.

Sundar and Avesh Khan, who is out of the practice after he hurt his thumb on the first day, are representing the County Select XI after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressed their inability to field a playing XI due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Earlier, the Indians' innings which resumed at 306/9, lasted for only three overs, as the visitors folded for 311 in first innings. Craig Miles took the last wicket, of Bumrah, to finish with four wickets for 45 runs.

Brief scores: Indians 311 all out in 93 overs (KL Rahul 101, R Jadeja 75, M Agarwal 28, C Miles 4/45, L James 2/32, L Patterson-White 2/80) vs County Select XI 44/3 (H Hameed batting 23, W Sundar 1)

