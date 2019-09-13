Warne fan Kuldeep wishes him on 50th birthday

"Sending my best wishes to a person who was a source of inspiration in my cricketing career. Wishing you good health, happiness and joy always. Happy Birthday," Kuldeep said in a tweet.

Warne, widely regarded as the best spinner of all time, turned 50 on Friday. Kuldeep is part of India's test squad that will take on South Africa next month. The 24-year-old chinaman bowler shared a picture of him and Warne alongwith the tweet. Kuldeep has previously expressed his love for Warne and has time and again said that he is the reason that he (Kuldeep) took to the sport.