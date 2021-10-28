Warner predicts 4-0 win for Australia in Ashes

Warner, who is going through a wretched run of form with the bat and was dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad for their last six matches of IPL 2021 in the UAE, said just like former pacer Glenn McGrath's famous prediction, he believes Australia should whitewash England in the upcoming series starting with the first Test on December 8.

Sydney, Oct 28 (IANS) Veteran opener David Warner feels Australia should win the Ashes series with England 5-0 but would like to give some concession to weather and other things and predicted a 4-0 victory for the hosts.

"Look, I'm almost a trademark for headlines, 'ren'" I?" Warner told the SEN radio station from Dubai.

"It's going to be a challenge. Glenn (McGrath) loved a five-'il. I'll say four-nil. There has to be some give with weather around, s"rely," said Warner, who turned 35 on Wednesday.

Warner, who will open the innings for Australia against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, was not worried about his form and said he is at his best when fighting with his back to the wall.

"For my sake,'I think I'm best fighting when I'm up against the wall. From my perspective, I always respect where I am with my game. For the last 18 months, 'here hasn't been much continuity, due to the pandemic.

"(Just) trying to get back-to-back games, when we're so used to playing series after series," Warner said.

After being dropped by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Warner scored 14 runs in the first match against South Africa. In the two warmup matches, he had scores of 1 and zero,

--IANS

bsk