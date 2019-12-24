Warner ready to go for Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], Dec 24 (ANI): Australia's coach Justin Langer on Tuesday brushed off opener David Warner's injury concerns and said that the batsman is raring to go for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against New Zealand.

Warner had to suffer a blow on his left hand during a net session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday and had to get treatment from the team's medical staff.

"I have got absolutely no worries that he will be raring to go. There was a little concern for about two seconds, but then he saw the doctor and he's hitting balls again. He will be ready to go," cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.After being struck on his left hand, Warner came out to train on Tuesday morning. The batsman was seen in some discomfort as few times he was seen removing his left hand from his bat after playing a shot.The coach also confirmed that pacer James Pattinson will be playing the upcoming Test against the Kiwis in place of injured Josh Hazelwood.Earlier, Hazelwood was ruled out of the Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. He had to suffer the injury in the first Test against the Kiwis.The pacer had gone for scans and it revealed that he suffered a low-grade hamstring tear.Australia had defeated New Zealand in the first Test and as a result, the side moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship.The Boxing Day Test will be played at the MCG from December 26-30. (ANI)