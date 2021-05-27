Warner's wife to commentate on Olympic events

Sydney, May 27 (IANS) David Warner's wife Candice will don the role of a broadcaster during upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old, who is one of the stars of TV series SAS Australia, will commentate on men's and women's triathlons and open water swimming.

"I'll be doing the commentary for the men's and women's triathlons and the open water swimming," Candice was quoted as saying by 7news.com.au.