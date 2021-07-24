Was determined to give my best, 2016 Olympics proved to be a learning curve: Mirabai Chanu

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): After winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu said she was determined to give her best and also revealed how the 2016 Rio Olympics was a learning curve for her.



Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

"I am very happy that I have won the medal. The entire country was watching me and they had their expectations, I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best. In 2016, I did not have a good show but it proved as a learning curve for me and I got to know where I need to improve. I worked really hard for this," Chanu told reporters at the Mixed Zone after winning the silver medal.

"When I reach India, I will go straight to my home, it has been a long time that I have not been home. It has been 1-2 years that I have not gone home and spent some time with my family. There is no plan as such, but I'll party today (laughs)," she added.

When asked whether she thought she could go for gold, Chanu said: "I tried my best to win the gold medal, I was not able to win the gold, but I really tried. When I did the second lift, I understood I'll bring a medal along with me."

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition. China's Zhihui Hou bagged gold with a total of 210kg and created a new Olympic Record while Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah grabbed bronze with a total of 194kg.

With this monumental silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games when the weightlifting arena was opened to women for the first time. (ANI)