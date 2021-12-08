  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Was fortunate enough to witness Ajaz picking all ten wickets in an innings: Williamson

Was fortunate enough to witness Ajaz picking all ten wickets in an innings: Williamson

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Dec 8th, 2021, 08:35:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Ajaz Patel celebrates after taking wicket (Photo/ Kane Williamson Instagram)

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Wednesday said that he was fortunate enough to witness spinner Ajaz Patel picking all 10 wickets in a single Test innings.

Ajaz had become just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to pick all ten wickets in a single Test innings. He had achieved the feat against India in the recently-concluded Wankhede Test.
"Always a tough series against a quality side, congratulations @indiancricketteam. But a very special moment, or 10 moments to be exact, that we were all fortunate to witness. Incredible achievement @ajazpatel! #10outof10," Williamson wrote on Instagram.
Williamson had not played the second Test against India due to an elbow injury.
Mayank Agarwal's heroics with the bat and Jayant Yadav's four-wicket haul in the second innings helped India defeat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test of the two-match series here at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
With this win, India sealed the two-match series 1-0 and now Virat Kohli's side will head to South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs, beginning December 26.
However, the second Test will be remembered for Ajaz Patel's ten-wicket haul in the first innings which made him just the third bowler in the history of the game after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to achieve the feat. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features