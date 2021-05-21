Was not easy to get runs against Kumble: Sangakkara

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara said that India spin great Anil Kumble gave him some "sleepless nights" as a batsman. Sangakkara said that Kumble's height made him quite unorthodox as a leg-spinner.

"Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights as a batsman. He was not your orthodox leg-spinner. This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with very high arm action," said Sangakkara in a video tweeted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).