Washington Sundar names pet dog 'Gabba'

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) India all-rounder Washington Sundar introduced his pet dog to his fans on his social media handles and it is the name he has chosen for his four-legged friend that has garnered attention.

Sundar revealed that he has decided to name his pet "Gabba", the same name as the stadium in where India sealed a second consecutive Test series win away from home over Australia. "Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!" Sundar tweeted along with a picture of him with the dog.