Wasim has hilarious twitter exchange with wife on Holi pic

Lahore, March 30 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowling great Wasim Akram had a rather hilarious interaction on Twitter with his wife Shaniera around an old image of him celebrating Holi during what he said was Pakistan's tour of India in 1987.

"Opened Twitter today and the first thing I saw was a pic of my husband in his underwear!? Is that Normal?" Shaniera tweeted to which Wasim replied: "It's a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts [emoticon: shorts] they were it then."