WATCH: A video of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's marriage surfaces on the internet

As per reports, the organisers didn't allow the guests to even have their phones handy inside the premises but looks like someone broke the rules and a video has now surfaced on the internet where the couple was seen exchanging the garlands like they do in Indian weddings.

Bumrah and Sanjana finally broke the silence about their wedding in Goa on Monday after taking to social media and sharing some breath-taking pictures from the ceremony.

They tweeted out two beautiful photos with the caption, "Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you."

The speculation of their marriage started doing the rounds on the internet after Bumrah had taken a break ahead of the fourth India-England Test for private reasons.

He was also left out of India’s limited-overs squad for the five-match T20Is and it was speculated that the speedster is tying the knot with Sanjana, who is a TV presenter.

Now all the rumours can be put to rest as the pair exchanged vows and set on a new journey after tying the knot in a private ceremony on March 15 in Goa.

Bumrah’s availability for the ODI series against England isn’t quite clear yet and if he remains unavailable, the pacer could be seen returning to action in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.