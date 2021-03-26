Watch: Ben Stokes lucky to survive a close run-out call, hurts India

India had an opportunity to send back dangerman Ben Stokes before the 27th over. England were on course chasing 337 to save the ODI series at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the final delivery of the 26th over to Stokes. Fuller on middle, Stokes played it to the right of deep mid-wicket. Kuldeep Yadav, the fielder there gets to the ball and throws it at the stumps at the wicket-keeper's end. Stokes is very casual in his approach for the second. He thinks Kuldeep to be one of the slower fielders in the side but Kuldeep manages to score a direct hit at the keeper's end. The umpire takes it upstairs. The replays showed Stokes' bat very close to the line, but not over the line. Third umpire felt there was nothing conclusive and that worked in Stokes' favour. Team India was not amused. Stokes was on 33 at that time.
Following that, Stokes went about his business taking the hosts' bowlers to the cleaners, and silencing the Indian dugout. Stokes blasted 10 sixes and four boundaries in his 52-ball 99. Bhuvneshwar finally ended the Stokes onslaught in the 36th over. Stokes added 175 runs with Jonny Bairstow for the 2nd wicket.
Here are a few reactions from twitter:
I may be English, but I thought Ben Stokes was out there. That was such lazy running. #INDvENG
I may be English, but I thought Ben Stokes was out there. That was such lazy running. #INDvENG— Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) March 26, 2021
That was out. Show some spirit of cricket and walk out Ben Stokes.
That was out. Show some spirit of cricket and walk out Ben Stokes.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 26, 2021
That was out. Show some spirit of cricket and walk out Ben Stokes.
That was out. Show some spirit of cricket and walk out Ben Stokes.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 26, 2021