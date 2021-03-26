Watch: Ben Stokes lucky to survive a close run-out call, hurts India

India had an opportunity to send back dangerman Ben Stokes before the 27th over. England were on course chasing 337 to save the ODI series at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the final delivery of the 26th over to Stokes. Fuller on middle, Stokes played it to the right of deep mid-wicket. Kuldeep Yadav, the fielder there gets to the ball and throws it at the stumps at the wicket-keeper's end. Stokes is very casual in his approach for the second. He thinks Kuldeep to be one of the slower fielders in the side but Kuldeep manages to score a direct hit at the keeper's end. The umpire takes it upstairs. The replays showed Stokes' bat very close to the line, but not over the line. Third umpire felt there was nothing conclusive and that worked in Stokes' favour. Team India was not amused. Stokes was on 33 at that time.