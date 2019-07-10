Watch CWC'19 post-match presser: Sad but not devastated, says Kohli

New Zealand 239 for 8 (Taylor 74, Williamson 67, Bhuvneshwar 3-43) beat
India 221 (Jadeja 77, Dhoni 50, Henry 3-37, Santner 2-34, Boult 2-42) by 18 runs
Posting a shot of the players, the official Twitter handle of the CWC tweeted:
After a game like that, all you can do is shake hands and say, 'Well played' #INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/sZMBMCTtWO— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019 During the post-match press conference, a visibly (and understandably) beaming NZ captain Kane Williamson said, "A tough game, tough semifinal and really pleased to be on the right side of things." Virat Kohli said that India were "sad, but not devastated", adding that "we were not shying away from accepting that we didn't stand up to the challenge." Watch Team India's captain addressing the press (Timestamp -- 37:32)