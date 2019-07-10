Watch CWC'19 post-match presser: Sad but not devastated, says Kohli

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 10, 2019 23:05 hrs
New Zealand 239 for 8 (Taylor 74, Williamson 67, Bhuvneshwar 3-43) beat

India 221 (Jadeja 77, Dhoni 50, Henry 3-37, Santner 2-34, Boult 2-42) by 18 runs

During the post-match press conference, a visibly (and understandably) beaming NZ captain Kane Williamson said, "A tough game, tough semifinal and really pleased to be on the right side of things." Virat Kohli said that India were "sad, but not devastated", adding that "we were not shying away from accepting that we didn't stand up to the challenge." Watch Team India's captain addressing the press (Timestamp -- 37:32)



