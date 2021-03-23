Watch: Debutant Prasidh Krishna impresses, hopes to be partnership breaker

The 25-year old's first international wicket was Roy, caught by substitute Suryakumar Yadav. The one that followed was the dangerous Ben Stokes, pocketed by another sub Shubman Gill. And the delivery to Jonny Bairstow in the 19th over left all including India skipper Virat Kohli in awe.

After a nervy first spell when he went for plenty in three overs, debutant Prasidh Krishna impressed one and all with his pace and variations, especially when England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were going hammer and tongs chasing 318 at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

And finally, he returned in the 42nd over to wrap up the England innings with the wicket of Tom Curran ending with figures of 4/54 from his 8.1 overs. India won by 66 runs.

Prasidh, who gave India the first wicket and the last, hopes to be the partnership breaker.

"It didn't start off well and they came hard at us because we bowled poorly, but we had belief. We picked wickets in a cluster and that helped us a lot. I understood after my third over, I can't bowl full, and then I hit good length areas, and let the ball do the rest. IPL has helped me. But it's important in a 10-over format to come back. I'd like to be known as a hit-the-deck bowler, and I'm trying to get the length more consistently, and I'm going to go back to the drawing board and improve upon it. I hope I can be the partnership breaker for long, because the team needed it at the time, so I was happy to do it. The talk from the beginning was that if we get one wicket it'll change things around and that's exactly what happened," said Prasidh after the match.