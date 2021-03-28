Watch: Hardik Pandya furious with himself after spilling 2 catches

Pandya, who batted so handsomely, made a horrible mess of the first chance offered by one of the England match winners from the previous games.

Not a very good second innings in terms of catches for Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the decider against England on Super Sunday.

Only in the fourth over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Stokes chipped it off in the air.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik from mid-off converged to take the catch. But the younger Pandya called for the catch, and Krunal backed off. Hardik got to it comfortably but fumbled it.

This drop turned out to be not so costly for India. Stokes capitalised on this lifeline and scored 35 out of 39 balls.

Sam Curran dropped

Prasidh Krishna, who had been trying to repeat his performance from the first ODI and had been failing, bowled to Sam Curran, who looked to hit towards the long-off boundary. The ball was high in the sky, and Hardik had another opportunity to recover from his last mishap, but he dropped the catch again!

The all-rounder kicked the boundary in frustration as the ball crossed the boundary.

Meanwhile, Hardik grabbed a stunner to dismiss Moeen Ali. Watch video

India set England 330 in the final ODI and courtesy Curran the World Champions almost hunted down the target. Curran remained unbeaten on 95 as India pipped England by 7 runs in a thrilling last-over finish.