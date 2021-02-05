Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's first Test wicket in India

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday scalped his first Test wicket on the Indian soil when he got the wicket of Dan Lawrence on Day One of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Lawrence, who came into bat after opener Rory Burns' dismissal, went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers as he got out lbw against Bumrah. Before the ongoing first Test, Bumrah, 27, had played 17 Tests, all overseas, in which he had picked 79 wickets.