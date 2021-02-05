Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's first Test wicket in India

Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday scalped his first Test wicket on the Indian soil when he got the wicket of Dan Lawrence on Day One of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Lawrence, who came into bat after opener Rory Burns' dismissal, went back to the dressing room without troubling the scorers as he got out lbw against Bumrah. Before the ongoing first Test, Bumrah, 27, had played 17 Tests, all overseas, in which he had picked 79 wickets.
Bumrah's first ball in a home Test could have been a wicket hadn't Rishabh Pant put down a low chance down the leg side.
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's maiden Test wicket on home soil
Jasprit Bumrah has to be the only cricketer to play his first home Test after he’s already once handed a Test cap to a debutant as a senior member of his team #IndvEng— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 5, 2021
Most away Tests played at the time of maiden home Test 🇮🇳— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 5, 2021
17 JASPRIT BUMRAH
12 Javagal Srinath
11 RP Singh
10 Sachin Tendulkar
10 Ashish Nehra#INDvENG
Yes, Bumrah's first test in India but the pitch hasn't welcomed him!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2021
Great move by @imVkohli to bring back @Jaspritbumrah93 against the incoming batsman which got the 2nd wicket. @BCCI #INDvENG— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 5, 2021
