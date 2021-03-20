Watch: Jordan pulls off an incredible catch to dismiss Suryakumar

His maiden half-century for Team India was cut short for 57 due to a debatable decision, when it looked as though Dawid Malan had grassed it after taking the catch in the 4th T20I. Team England was looking for a clean catch this time, and what a stunner that was!

Just when Suryakumar Yadav was warming up for another quick-fire innings, unluckily he got out.

Standing at 32 off 16 deliveries, Yadav was eyeing another boundary when he decided to take a wide long-on hit as Chris Jordan ran across from long-off and put out his right hand to pluck the ball.

Jordan, though, saw that he was going over the boundary. So he threw the ball in the air before going over the fence. Jason Roy was in the position to back up and complete the brilliant take gleefully.

After the catch, the decision was taken upstairs, and replays showed that Jordan had done very well there.

What an out-of-the-box fielding, one of its kind! Watch video.