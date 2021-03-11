Watch: Kohli sweat it out in training ahead of the T20I series against ENG

The series is all set to start on Friday. In the pictures shared on social media platforms, Kohli can be seen doing fielding drills, warming up by playing football, and batting in the nets.

New week, new format, same mission. Let's get it. 💪🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Fd7wTZAgux — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 11, 2021

The skipper captioned the photos as: "New week, new format, same mission. Let's get it," Kohli tweeted along with an Indian flag emoji.

Kohli also posted a video of himself practising big shots while having a net session as he geared up for the game's shortest format.

Virat Kohli did not really stand out with the bat in the recently-concluded Test series against England.

The Indian captain managed to score just 172 runs from six innings at an average of 28.76. Hopefully, the captain will turn things around in the upcoming five-match T20 series.

(With Agency Inputs)