Watch: Kohli's animated gesture as Windies' banter backfires

India's record chase of 208 against the West Indies in the T20I opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium was filled with exciting moments right from the word go.

West Indies opener Evin Lewis set the stage for a run feast belting 40 off just 17 balls after India put the visitors in.

The big-hitting Windies batsmen slammed 15 sixes making every over eventful as they piled on 207/5 in their allotted 20.

As India chased a record 208, the temperature started to rise with skipper Virat Kohli leading the way after the visitors' banter backfired and only brought the best out of the 31-year-old.

Kohli, who had initially struggled to clear the big boundaries, started timing it sweetly after a century partnership with KL Rahul (62). In the second ball of the 16th over, Kohli scorched a six off Kesrick Williams flicking a full delivery on off and middle. Kohli used his bottom hand as he lofted his flick over the long on fence for a biggie. This is the Virat I'm used to ..! #INDvsWI #Kohli #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/Jdp6BpEO8v December 6, 2019 The India skipper then made an animated gestured, as he ticked Kesrick's name off the list thus mocking Williams' trademark celebration. Kohli remained unbeaten on 94 off just 50 deliveries. His knock included six sixes and as many boundaries. At the post match presentation, Kohli threw light on the gesture. "It's not the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a high five. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents," explained the man-of-the-match with a smile.