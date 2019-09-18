Watch: Kohli's sensational catch to dismiss de Kock

Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to put the breaks on South Africa as new skipper Quinton de Kock raced to his half-century in the second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday.

It was the 12th over, bowled by pacer Navdeep Saini, when the India skipper took a stunner to send his counterpart packing. An absolute blinder from Kohli. QDK was looking dangerous and needed someone to do something special and who better than Kohli to do that.

Saini bowled a back of a length ball, de Kock looking to pull was early into the shot and only managed a top edge. The ball ballooned high in the air towards mid off. Kohli ran to his left, got closer to the ball and stretched his left arm to pluck it out of thin air.

What a sensational catch by Virat Kohli #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/QLpvJUD8IU — SumitSamhaLega (@sumitsamhaLega) September 18, 2019 Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa. "We will bowl first. It looks like a fresh wicket, the surface is pretty much dry and it will be difficult to defend the target," India captain Kohli said.



Kohli added that KL Rahul, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Manish Pandey will not play in the second T20I.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium on Sunday.



Following are playing XI:



India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini



South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium on Sunday.Following are playing XI:India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep SainiSouth Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.