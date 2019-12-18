Watch: Kuldeep Yadav's stunning hat-trick in Vizag ODI

Kuldeep Yadav bagged a stunning hat-trick in the second ODI against the West Indies after the hosts set the visitors a mammoth 388-run target at the VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Kuldeep is the sixth bowler to take two or more hat-tricks. He's also the first Indian bowler to claim two hat-tricks in International cricket.

Take a look at Kuldeep's triple strike in the 33rd over:

It all began in the 32.4th over. Shai Hope, playing the sheet-anchor role, took the aerial route and holed out at deep mid-wicket to give Kuldeep his first scalp. However, this was more of Virat Kohli's wicket than Kuldeep's. Courtesy the India's skipper's splendid effort at the edge of the deep mid-wicket boundary rope, Hope was stopped 22 runs short of his third consecutive ODI ton. Next to walk back was Jason Holder, making it two in two for Kuldeep. The Chinaman bowler beat Holder with a brilling flighted delivery outside off. Holder, going for the drive missed and Rishabh Pant behind the wicket collected the ball and whipped the bails off in a jiffy to start the celebrations even as the on-field umpire signalled for the third umpire. Holder, however, didn't wait for the decision from the third umpire and walked. Replays confirmed that Holder's foot was not grounded and the stumping was clean. The third and the final wicket was Alzarri Joseph. Facing the hat-trick ball, the West Indian going for a drive edged a full ball outside off to Kedar Jadhav at second slip.

Following that India registered a thumping victory, winning by 107 runs to level the three-match series 2-1.