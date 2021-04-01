Watch: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina gear up for upcoming IPL

In the video, both the players can be seen sweating it out and practicing with the other team's other young players. Raina, who missed last year's IPL due to personal reasons, looked keen as he did some fielding exercises and then worked on his big-hitting during a net session.

MS Dhoni, the former skipper of Team India, was seen along with Suresh Raina preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings has a long way to go this season as the team finished seventh in the last one -- their worst season in the history of IPL. The MS Dhoni-led side failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the previous season.

On Wednesday, the Chennai-based franchise suffered a big blow as Australia fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood opted out of the upcoming season to be with his family.



"It's been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

CSK has some new players on their team. They have added players like Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham.

The IPL 2021 is all set to begin on April 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener on April 10.