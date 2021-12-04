Watch: Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel scripts history at Wankhede with Perfect 10

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scored 10/10 against India in the opening Test at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai-born cricketer joined the likes of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble, becoming only the third bowler to achieve this rare feat.

After bagging four on Day 1, including the controversial LBW of India skipper Virat Kohli, Ajaz pocketed six more on Day 2 to stop the hosts on 325.

The 33-year-old bowled 47.5 overs including 12 overs, giving away 119 runs to register the best-ever haul for New Zealand in a Test innings.

The previous best by a New Zealand bowler is 9 for 52 by Sir Richard Hadlee against Australia in 1985.

Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 4, 2021

His figures are also the best by a visiting spinner, bettering Nathan Lyon's 8/50 as well as the best against India in a Test innings. The previous best was 9/95 by Jack Noreiga in Port of Spain 1971.