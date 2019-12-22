  1. Sify.com
Watch: Navdeep Saini's toe-crushing yorker on ODI debut

Last Updated: Sun, Dec 22, 2019 18:53 hrs
Navdeep Saini makes dream international debut

Navdeep Saini had a dream ODI debut against the Windies at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. Saini who clocked over 140+ consistently was brought into the side as a replacement for Deepak Chahar.

Saini accounted for the dismissals of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase. His dismissal of Chase grabbed headlines following an excellent toe-crushing yorker which the batsman failed to negotiate, with the ball going on to hit the stumps.

The pacer finished with figures of 2-58. His spell helped India restrict the Windies to 315, on a pitch where the average score is considered in excess of 350.

Saini is considered one of the most promising bowlers in the country. He is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) led by Team India skipper Virat Kohli, and will certainly grow leaps and bounds as his career progresses.




