Watch: Navdeep Saini's toe-crushing yorker on ODI debut

Navdeep Saini had a dream ODI debut against the Windies at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday. Saini who clocked over 140+ consistently was brought into the side as a replacement for Deepak Chahar.

Saini accounted for the dismissals of Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase. His dismissal of Chase grabbed headlines following an excellent toe-crushing yorker which the batsman failed to negotiate, with the ball going on to hit the stumps.