WATCH: Navdeep Saini's toe-crushing yorker to dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka

Bumrah’s yorker’s got competition!

Gunathilaka seemed set to fire having struggled initially to 20 off 21 deliveries. However, the pacer castled the opener with a supreme delivery which crashed into the base of middle stump, with the batsman in no position to negotiate the delivery. The bowler celebrated wildly even before the umpire confirmed the legality of the delivery with a no-ball check.

Team India restricted Sri Lanka to 142/9 on the back of an excellent all-round performance from the bowling attack led by Shardul Thakur. Shardul picked three wickets with Navdeep Saini and Kuldeep Yadav accounting for two apiece. Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar also contributed with a dismissal each.