Watch: Pujara livid with himself after 'crazy' dismissal

The final session on Day 3 of the opening Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium witnessed one of the most unluckiest of dismissals.

Pujara pulls hard and the ball balloons off ducking Ollie Pope at short leg straight to midwicket where Rory Burns takes a simple catch. Another compact innings from India's Test mainstay is cut short before he could reach the three-figure mark.

Such an unlucky dismissal! Livid with himself, Pujara walked back for 73 off 143 deliveries. Dom Bess, who had earlier dismissed Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, is the bowler who snapped the 119-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Pujara.

Earlier in the first session on day three, Rohit Sharma (6) and Shubman Gill (29) failed to get going as they were dismissed by Jofra Archer after England posted a total of 578.

At the lunch break on day three, India's score read 59/2. For the hosts, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli were unbeaten on 20 and 4 respectively. The first session on day three saw 82 runs being scored in 24.1 overs.

India lost wickets of Kohli and Rahane in the second session.

The Indian skipper was sent back to the pavilion by Bess and this wicket brought Rahane to the middle.

Rahane (1) failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed by Bess and this dismissal left the hosts staring down the barrel at 73/4. However, the credit for Rahane's dismissal goes completely to skipper Joe Root as he took a stunning catch. Rahane stepped out of his crease and he drove the ball to the left of the cover, but Root dived with his hand outstretched and he grabbed the ball with his left hand.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant then joined Pujara in the middle and the duo ensured that the hosts did not lose more wickets in the second session. Pant took a special liking to Jack Leach and the left-handed batsman registered four sixes against him. Leach finally had the last laugh against Pant, in a way as the Indian wicket-keeper batsman was dismissed by Bess.

It was Leach who pocketed the catch. Pant missed out on a well-deserved ton.

On day two of the ongoing first Test, skipper Joe Root registered a double-ton and he became the first player to score a double century in his 100th Test. Root was finally sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 218 by Shahbaz Nadeem.

With Agency Inputs