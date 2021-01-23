Watch: Rahane refuses to cut a Kangaroo-shaped cake as he returns home

After a successful Australian tour, Indian players received a warm welcome once they landed in India. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane returned home to a fantastic welcome upon his return to Dadar home on Wednesday. During the special event, a sweet gesture from Rahane has become the highlight for many fans.

He was asked to celebrate the win against Australia by cutting Kangaroo shaped cake, but Rahane refused to do so.

A Marathi TV channel captured the incident. Kangaroo is considered as a symbol for Australia and is their nation's pride.

Team India does not have much time to rest as the India-England series is set to begin.

The first two Tests will be played without a crowd at M A Chidambaram Stadium, considering the ongoing COVID-19 situation, according to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy.

"Yes…crowd will not be allowed for the two-Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation," he told PTI.

TNCA members were informed that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.

"In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series," the circular read. "As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," it said.