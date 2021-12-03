Watch: Returning Virat Kohli upset after dismissed for a duck

Kohli was given out LBW, which was clearly a contentious decision. The returning skipper wasn't amused with the on-field umpire's call and one could see him making an effort to control his emotions during an animated conversation with head coach Rahul Dravid back in the dressing room.

One of the top talking points of the rain-delayed second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai was the dismissal of Virat Kohli on Friday afternoon.

Indian openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal set a solid platform after Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. India dominated major part of the first session until Ajaz Patel struck with the wicket of Gill.

After dismissing Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck in quick succession, Ajaz Patel was up against Kohli.

Ajaz bowled one on off, which was turning in. Kohli took a stride and pushed it out. On-field umpire Anil Chaudhary took his time and gave him out. Kohli reviewed it immediately.



When replays rolled in, it was quite visible there was bat involved. Even UltraEdge confirmed the same. The third umpire took a good hard look at it and ruled that there is no conclusive evidence that the ball hit the bat first.

Kohli's four-ball duck is his 10th as India skipper and 14th overall. It his also his first against New Zealand.

The last Test played at Wankhede was against England in which skipper Kohli had scored a majestic 235, while Jayant Yadav smashed a century.