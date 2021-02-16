Watch: Rishabh Pant's stumping brilliance in Chepauk

The visitors were left with a mammoth task of chasing down 482 after Ravichandran Ashwin's century on the third day helped India to 286 in India's second innings.

England looked to be positive, taking the cue from batting coach Jonathan Trott, on the penultimate day of the second Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"Remain positive and look for runs. We saw how Dan Lawrence played last night, look for more of that and see how far we can go," Trott told the host television broadcaster ahead of the start of the fourth day's play.

Lawrence hoped to continue on the same vein as he came down the pitch to Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin began his spell with a flighted delivery around leg, probably sensing the charge from the batsman. Lawrence failed to keep it out and the ball went through his legs. It was a superb take by Rishabh Pant and despite losing his balance, the wicket-keeper did well to grab the ball first and then stretched out to break the stumps. Lawrence caught out of his crease had to depart.

