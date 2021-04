Harshal Patel was brilliant for Royal Challengers Bangalore in his first three overs against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League Season 14 until the final over.

Ravindra Jadeja took him to the cleaners and blasted 37 runs in the last over to lift CSK to 191 for 4 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The 37 runs scored in the final over is the joint highest in the league.

An unwanted record for Harshal Patel, an over he would want to forget in his career.